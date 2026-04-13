Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 13

Seager is hitting for a .204 BA, .308 OBP and .426 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored eight runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Seager has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Luis Severino makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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