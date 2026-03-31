Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 31

Carroll had a .259 BA, .343 OBP and .541 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883, which ranked 8th in MLB, and he scored 107 runs. In 642 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 84 runs. Carroll recorded 32 steals on 38 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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