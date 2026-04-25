Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On April 25

Carroll is hitting for a .296 BA, .396 OBP and .580 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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