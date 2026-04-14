Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Orioles On April 14

Carroll is hitting for a .321 BA, .403 OBP and .623 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.