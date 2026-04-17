Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Blue Jays On April 17

Carroll is hitting for a .311 BA, .394 OBP and .607 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.001, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carroll has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

Eric Lauer (1-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.

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