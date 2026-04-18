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Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox

Connor Wong

Boston Red Sox • #12 C

Connor Wong And Red Sox Play Tigers On April 18

Connor Wong and his Boston Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wong has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wong is hitting for a .381 BA, .435 OBP and .571 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.006 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Wong has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Wong

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