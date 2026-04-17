Colton Cowser And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 17

Cowser is hitting for a .211 BA, .311 OBP and .237 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.38 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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