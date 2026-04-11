Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Giants On April 11

Cowser is hitting for a .182 BA, .269 OBP and .227 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .497 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent action (on April 7 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 2.

Logan Webb (1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.