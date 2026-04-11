Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Giants On April 11
Colton Cowser and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Cowser has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Cowser is hitting for a .182 BA, .269 OBP and .227 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .497 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent action (on April 7 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 2.
Logan Webb (1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.