Colt Keith And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 18
Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Keith has +1040 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Keith is hitting for a .317 BA, .349 OBP and .433 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Royals.
Brayan Bello (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.