Colt Keith And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 18

Keith is hitting for a .317 BA, .349 OBP and .433 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Brayan Bello (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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