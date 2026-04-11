Colt Keith And Tigers Play Marlins On April 11
Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Keith has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Keith is hitting for a .364 BA, .404 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Janson Junk (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.