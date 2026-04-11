Colt Keith And Tigers Play Marlins On April 11

Keith is hitting for a .364 BA, .404 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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