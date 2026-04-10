Colt Keith And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10
Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Keith is hitting for a .350 BA, .395 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored eight runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Chris Paddack (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.