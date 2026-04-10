Colt Keith And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10

Keith is hitting for a .350 BA, .395 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored eight runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

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