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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10

Colt Keith and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Keith has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .350 BA, .395 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored eight runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colt Keith

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