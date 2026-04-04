Colt Keith And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 4

Keith is hitting for a .364 BA, .417 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .962 and he has scored four runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.

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