Colt Keith And Tigers Square Off Against Cardinals On April 4
Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Keith has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Keith is hitting for a .364 BA, .417 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .962 and he has scored four runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Dustin May (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.