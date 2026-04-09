Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Royals On April 9

Montgomery is hitting for a .195 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored three runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Seth Lugo (1-0) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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