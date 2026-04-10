Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 10
Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .200 BA, .308 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored three runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Royals.
Kris Bubic (1-1) starts for the Royals, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.