Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Rays On April 16

Montgomery is hitting for a .175 BA, .268 OBP and .365 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored five runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Steven Matz (3-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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