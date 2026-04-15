Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Rays On April 15

Montgomery is hitting for a .186 BA, .284 OBP and .390 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored five runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.

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