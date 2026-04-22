Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Diamondbacks On April 22

Montgomery is hitting for a .213 BA, .323 OBP and .500 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored nine runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.96 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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