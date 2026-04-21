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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 21

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .200 BA, .318 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored seven runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Merrill Kelly (1-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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