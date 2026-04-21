Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 21

Montgomery is hitting for a .200 BA, .318 OBP and .453 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored seven runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Merrill Kelly (1-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.

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