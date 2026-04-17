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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Athletics On April 17

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .172 BA, .274 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored five runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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