Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Athletics On April 17

Montgomery is hitting for a .172 BA, .274 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored five runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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