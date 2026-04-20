Colin Rea And Cubs Play Phillies On April 20

Rea is 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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