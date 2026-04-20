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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Phillies On April 20

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rea has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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