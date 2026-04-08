Cole Ragans And Royals Face Guardians On April 8

Ragans is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.0 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.