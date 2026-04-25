Cole Ragans And Royals Play Angels On April 25
Cole Ragans will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ragans has -110 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ragans is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.