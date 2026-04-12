Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Rays On April 12

Bellinger is hitting for a .240 BA, .344 OBP and .360 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored nine runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.