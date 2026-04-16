Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 16

Bellinger is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .355 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored nine runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Brent Suter will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.