Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 16
Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Bellinger is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .355 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored nine runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Bellinger has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Brent Suter will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.