Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 15

Mayo is hitting for a .158 BA, .273 OBP and .184 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .457 and he has scored three runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Mayo has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 0.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.