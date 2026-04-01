Christian Yelich And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On April 1
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Yelich has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Yelich had a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .452 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .795 and he scored 88 runs. In 644 plate appearances, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). Yelich recorded 16 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.
Drew Rasmussen (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.