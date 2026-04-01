Christian Yelich And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On April 1

Yelich had a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .452 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .795 and he scored 88 runs. In 644 plate appearances, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). Yelich recorded 16 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

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