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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Play Mariners On April 10

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .340 BA, .400 OBP and .640 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.040, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs (3rd in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Emerson Hancock (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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