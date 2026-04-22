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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 22

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .261 BA, .353 OBP and .511 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 16 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs (13th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-2 with a 4.81 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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