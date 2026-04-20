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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 20

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 20 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .253 BA, .355 OBP and .481 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 13 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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