Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 20

Walker is hitting for a .253 BA, .355 OBP and .481 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 13 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs (18th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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