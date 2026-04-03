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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Athletics On April 3

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .320 BA, .393 OBP and .520 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .913 and he has scored three runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

The Athletics will look to Jeffrey Springs (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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