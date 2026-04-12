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Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Take On Guardians On April 12

Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Sale has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Sale is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

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