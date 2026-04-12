Chris Sale And Braves Take On Guardians On April 12

Sale is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.