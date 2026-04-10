Chris Paddack And Marlins Take On Tigers On April 10

Paddack is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.