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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 17

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 17 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .246 BA, .338 OBP and .557 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 10 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.00 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with five strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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