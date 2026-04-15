Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Cardinals On April 15

DeLauter is hitting for a .273 BA, .349 OBP and .618 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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