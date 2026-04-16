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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Giants On April 16

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Burns has -104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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