Cedric Mullins And Rays Face Twins On April 25

Mullins is hitting for a .150 BA, .207 OBP and .275 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .482 and he has scored seven runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Mullins has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

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