Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 15

Rafaela is hitting for a .298 BA, .365 OBP and .383 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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