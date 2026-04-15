Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 15
Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rafaela is hitting for a .298 BA, .365 OBP and .383 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.