Casey Mize And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 17

Mize is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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