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Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 17

Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mize has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mize is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

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