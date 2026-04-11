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Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mize has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mize is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

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