Casey Mize And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Mize is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.