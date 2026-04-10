Carter Jensen And Royals Play White Sox On April 10

Jensen is hitting for a .219 BA, .278 OBP and .531 SLG with a 36.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored five runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.