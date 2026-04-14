Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On April 14

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .283 OBP and .548 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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