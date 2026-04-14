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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Tigers On April 14

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .283 OBP and .548 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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