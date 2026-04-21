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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 21

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .310 OBP and .492 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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