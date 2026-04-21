Carter Jensen And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 21

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .310 OBP and .492 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.

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