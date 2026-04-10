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Carmen Mlodzinski
Pittsburgh Pirates

Carmen Mlodzinski

Pittsburgh Pirates • #50 RP

Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Cubs On April 10

Carmen Mlodzinski will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Mlodzinski has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Mlodzinski is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carmen Mlodzinski

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