Carmen Mlodzinski And Pirates Play Cubs On April 10

Mlodzinski is 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.