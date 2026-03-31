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Carlos Santana
Arizona Diamondbacks

Carlos Santana

Arizona Diamondbacks • #41 1B

Carlos Santana And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Carlos Santana and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Santana has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Santana had a .219 BA, .308 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .633 and he scored 49 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 54 runs. Santana recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Santana

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