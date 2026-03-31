Carlos Santana And Diamondbacks Take On Tigers On March 30

Santana had a .219 BA, .308 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .633 and he scored 49 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 54 runs. Santana recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Justin Verlander will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

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