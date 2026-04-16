Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 16
Carlos Correa and his Houston Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Correa has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Correa is hitting for a .279 BA, .362 OBP and .377 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 14 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Correa has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.
Juan Mejia makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.