Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 16

Correa is hitting for a .279 BA, .362 OBP and .377 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 14 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Correa has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Juan Mejia makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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