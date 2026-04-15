Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 15

Correa is hitting for a .288 BA, .354 OBP and .390 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 13 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Correa has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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