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Carlos Correa
Houston Astros

Carlos Correa

Houston Astros • #1 SS

Carlos Correa And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 15

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Correa has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Correa is hitting for a .288 BA, .354 OBP and .390 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 13 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Correa has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Correa

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