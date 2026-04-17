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Carlos Correa
Houston Astros

Carlos Correa

Houston Astros • #1 SS

Carlos Correa And Astros Play Cardinals On April 17

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Correa has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Correa is hitting for a .277 BA, .356 OBP and .385 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 14 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Correa has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Correa

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