Carlos Correa And Astros Play Cardinals On April 17

Correa is hitting for a .277 BA, .356 OBP and .385 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 14 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Correa has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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