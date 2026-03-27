Carlos Correa And Astros Face Angels On March 27

Correa had a .276 BA, .332 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .734 and he scored 63 runs. In 584 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 52 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Angels, his first of the season.

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