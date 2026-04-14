Cam Smith And Astros Play Rockies On April 14

Smith is hitting for a .283 BA, .368 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 11 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Smith has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has an 8.36 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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