Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Giants On March 27

Schlittler went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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