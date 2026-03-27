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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Giants On March 27

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, March 27 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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